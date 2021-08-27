Cam Newton is one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in the NFL and a lot of this criticism can come across as pretty unfair. After all, Newton is a former MVP who at one time in his career, was in the Super Bowl. Regardless, he has his fair share of haters, and now that is in New England, the criticism has gone up a notch.

Sometimes, Newton is subjected to some pretty ridiculous claims, even from former players. For instance, former Patriots quarterback and current broadcaster Scott Zolak came out and said that Newton wouldn't be struggling so much if he stopped listening to hip-hop.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

âIâd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think itâs distracting for Cam here,â Zolak said. âBecause in between every throw, heâs dancing. He makes a throw and the musicâs still cranking.â

The rant was certainly a weird one and it feels like it came straight out of the early 2000s. These kinds of mentalities are archaic at this point, however, it appears as though Zolak is still on that type of time.

Fans were quick to call out this hot take as pretty ridiculous, especially when you consider how Newton was playing just fine while listening to rap five years ago. Clearly, Zolak has a bit of a bias that he needs to let go of, moving forward.