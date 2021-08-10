O.J. Simpson ruffled a lot of feathers this week, after he made especially inappropriate comments regarding the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. While Simpson was acquitted of the murders following a proper trial, public opinion is largely that Simpson did, in fact, commit the crimes, but happened to catch a lucky break in the legal system.

Though O.J. was released from prison in 2017 for unrelated crimes, he's continued to place himself in the spotlight, and his comments this week that he avoids LA because "I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this," only serve to exacerbate his negative public image. The sister of O.J.'s deceased wife is now speaking out about the comments, calling them "disrespectful" and Simpson himself delusional.

David McNew/Getty Images

Brown told TMZ that she reportedly thinks O.J. has been telling himself lies regarding his innocence for so long that he actually believes them now.

O.J. continued his attempt to absolve himself of the crime later in the interview by pointing fingers at others, telling The Atlantic: "I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?... I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it." However, Tanya maintains that, despite what O.J. said, there should be no doubt whatsoever that it was him that committed the crime-- DNA evidence proves so.

Surprisingly enough, Tanya admits that at this age she forgives O.J. for the crimes she believes he committed, though she wishes he wouldn't continue making comments about it.

