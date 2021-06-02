Bill Cosby certainly hasn't seen the outside of prison in a long time but the embattled comedian and his team have high hopes that his conviction will be successfully appealed. Cosby had the opportunity to be eligible for parole if he had entered a therapy program for sexually violent predators. Cosby ultimately declined that chance because it would've been an admission of guilt.



Then came OJ Simpson chiming in on the scenario. As a former inmate, he said that he identified with Cosby's situation but suggested that the embattled comedian should've taken the courses to be released earlier. Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt issued a statement via TheShadeRoom on his client's behalf, saying that if Cosby had taken the opportunity for parole, he would've been "admitting that he’s guilty of a crime, without the sheer evidence of ANY proof, just she said it happened." Then, came the shade.

"Mr. Simpson was caught trying to retrieve his stolen items, unlawfully, which is the difference,” Wyatt said in a statement. “Mr. Cosby has never admitted nor has ANY evidence been presented to prove that Mr. Cosby drugged and/or raped women.”

He continued, "Why would Mr. Cosby accept parole, when we are waiting for the PA State Supreme Court to issue a ruling any day now on Mr. Cosby’s appeal, we are hoping they would vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial. Mr. Simpson, being paroled is like being on a slave plantation, you are never free and you will always be the property of your oppressor. Enjoy your golf game.”

