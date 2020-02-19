Former Shady Records rapper Obie Trice has been officially charged months after a shooting incident. An altercation reportedly occurred in early December between Trice and his 40-year-old girlfriend's 18-year-old son in Commerce Township, Michigan. According to WXYZ Detroit, Trice was at the home he shared with his girlfriend for the last five years and had been drinking alcohol for the better part of the day. He allegedly got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend a shoved her during a fight, so the woman's son stepped in to defend his mother.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

That's when things escalated and a physical altercation went down between the two men. What happened immediately after is the subject of debate. As the story goes, Trice went to retrieve an unregistered firearm and fearing he would be shot, the teen struggled with Trice for control of the weapon. It was then they reportedly fell to the ground before the gun went off, shooting the teen in the groin. The unnamed victim suffered a fractured pelvis.

Trice was taken into custody on charges of aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order. He was quickly released after posting his $16,900 bond. Trice caught a bit of a break in this case as it's been reported that the rapper has was officially charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, a misdemeanor. Days after the incident, the 18-year-old filed for a restraining order against the rapper. The protective order will last until December 20, 2020.