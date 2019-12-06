Detroit rapper Obie Trice was arrested in Oakland Country, Michigan in the early hours of the morning on Friday. He has been charged with felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective restraining order. It is not yet known, however, which family member he has been arrested for pulling a gun on or the purpose for the initial restraining order. His bail is set at $16,900.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The rapper, who has been keeping it fairly lowkey lately, was a major figure in the earlier years of Eminem's career. It's safe to say the two of them go way back, as he was signed to Em's record label Shady Records in 2000, where he released his debut album, Cheers. He also contributed a freestyle skit to fellow Shady Records' signee, D12's debut album, Devil's Night and featured on the soundtrack for Eminem's film 8 Mile. Obie left Shady Records in 2008, ultimately launching his own independent music label, Black Market Entertainment. Despite their parting nine years ago, Obie has always made it clear that he and Eminem are on good terms, and that he'll always have his back no matter what. Obie is currently still being held in Oakland County, and no update as of yet on his arrest has been reported.