There's a strong case to be made that 2003 was Shady Records' finest hour. Though Eminem himself abstained from delivering a solo release, both 50 Cent and Obie Trice dropped excellent albums in Get Rich Or Die Tryin and Cheers respectively. And while the former has earned no shortage of accolades, with many considering it one of the best debuts of all time, Obie's own introductory project still deserves high praise. Lined with strong production from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Emile, and Denaun Porter, Obie's Cheers quickly became a fan favorite; is it fair to call it a cult classic?

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Yesterday night, the legendary Sway Calloway took a moment to reflect on the bygone era, sharing a throwback picture destined to evoke nostalgia. "This throwback of Eminem, Obie Trice and me reminds to always make time for fun," writes the legendary radio host, who currently holds it down as an integral part of the Shade 45 family. Clearly, the ties run deep, and Sway's a good man for sharing some valuable behind-the-scenes memories from a simpler time.

Check out the picture below, and ask yourself this: was Cheers one of the best releases in Shady Records history? If so, what made it so special?