Things haven't been entirely great for Obie Trice in recent times. The former signee to Eminem's Shady Records was arrested in December 2019 following an alleged dispute with the family member. At the time information was scarce but it was later reported Obie Trice got into an altercation with his girlfriend's 18-year-old son and a gun went off in the middle of their argument, striking the teen in the groin. The teen drove himself to the hospital, suffering a fractured pelvis but was in stable condition. The rapper was held on $16,900 and was released shortly after.



He's in stable condition but according to XXL, the teen was successfully granted a protective order against Obie Trice. The court approved of the Personal Order of Protection on Dec 10th -- five days after the altercation -- and will last until December 10th, 2020. Following the assault, he was arrested for aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order, though he wasn't actually charged for those crimes. The publication revealed that their prosecutors' office has yet to provide an explanation of why.

Despite the legal troubles, he did get off a few bars in recent times. In the midst of Nick Cannon and Eminem's feud sparking up once again, Obie Trice snapped on the Wild N Out within a week on "SpankyHayes" and it's sequel.