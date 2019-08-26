If you've ever seen an icy piece on your favorite rapper's neck, there's a good chance that Avianne & Co. was responsible for it. Unfortunately, after gaining such a solid reputation in the rap game, it became a perfect lick for someone. According to NY Post and other sources, it has been confirmed that the NYC jewelry store was held up at gunpoint in the middle of the day on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that three men pretended to be customers went to the Midtown Manhattan location where they pulled out guns and began to rob the spot. The perpetrators tied up the employees with zip ties before cleaning the safe out and pocketing much of the jewelry that was in display cases. The owner of the spot told police that he believes that stole roughly $4M worth of diamonds and gold.

Although the three men made a clean getaway after robbing the spot, they apparently didn't care much for surveillance cameras and footage that clearly captured their faces. A video of the robbery surfaced online earlier today with the men taking off on foot. Police are working to apprehend the suspects.

Avianne & Co. has worked with everyone from Blueface and Lil Pump to the Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Big Sean and many other high profile artists in hip-hop.