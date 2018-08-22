avianne & Co
- LifeDave East, Bobby Shmurda, and Cam'ron Attend "Stop The Violence" Tournament In New YorkThe three rappers attending a community event in hopes to end violence in the city of New York.By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentJoe Avianne Details Designing Chains For Bobby Shmurda, Lil Pump, Cam'ron & MoreIn a brand new exclusive interview for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas," we talk with Joe Avianne of Avianne & Co. about his come-up and success, some of his most iconic and memorable pieces, as well as Bobby Shmurda's post-prison-release chain, and more.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureBobby Shmurda Compares Receiving New Chain To Having A Newborn ChildBobby Shmurda said he knows how women feel after giving birth when he got a new chain, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- CrimeAvianne & Co. Jeweler Charged With Attempted Murder As A Hate CrimeJoe Avianne, jeweler for Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Blueface, and more, has been charged with attempted murder and hate crimes for firing a gun at a car he chased out of his neighborhood.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Just Got The Illest Iced-Out Baby Zombie ChainIt's about to be one iced-out summer for Lil Baby based off the new artillery he has hanging off his neck.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeNYC Celeb Jewelery Store Avianne & Co. Employees Tied Up & Robbed At GunpointHot jewelry spot for rappers and celebrities has been targeted in a robbery.By Aron A.
- GramBlueface Receives Absurd Diamond Encrusted Bandana From Avianne & Co.Blueface gets another piece from the renowned jeweler. By Cole Blake
- MusicTake A Gander At Blueface's New 46-Carat Chain By Avianne & Co.Blueface "finna over-bleed this" rhinestone chain he purchased from Avianne's lead designer.By Devin Ch
- Music2 Chainz Shows Off His Very Expensive Collection Of Jewelry2 Chainz goes through his collection of jewelry with GQ.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset & Cardi B Gift Quality Control CEO Pee Custom Diamond RosaryCardi B and Offset get Pierre "Pee" Thomas a new piece of jewelry to commemorate a fallen friend.By Aron A.