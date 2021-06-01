On Monday, the world lost another extremely talented young rapper following the reported death of 20-year-old Dallas presence Lil Loaded. Born Dashawn Robertson, the rapper was reported to have passed away from a presumed suicide, as per his attorney. He was best known for his breakout single "6locc 6a6y," which burst the rapper into rap stardom as a rising artist to keep a close eye on. Unfortunately, his trajectory was derailed when he caught a murder charge last year, which was later reduced to a manslaughter charge.

Throughout his young career, Lil Loaded collaborated with a number of established artists in the game, including YG, Polo G, King Von, and others. He released the remix to "6locc 6a6y" in 2020 with NLE Choppa, who has officially shared his condolences on social media.

Learning of the rapper's passing, NLE Choppa made reference to their collaborative record on Twitter. "You Seen Blocc Baby Go Gold. All That Matter," he wrote, sharing a picture of the two together. Three days prior to his death, Lil Loaded had posted about "6locc 6a6y" being certified Gold by the RIAA, marking the moment as a special one in his career.

Lil Loaded had plenty of big things ahead of him in the music industry and it's truly heartbreaking for him to be gone at such a young age. HNHH is sending our love to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.