Dallas rapper Lil Loaded passed away on Monday, one day before the 20-year-old was expected to appear in court for a hearing related to his manslaughter charges. The rapper has been fighting a charge for the last year, initially being charged with murder before having it reduced to manslaughter. An official cause of death is presently unknown but, according to Lil Loaded's attorney, the rapper likely took his own life.

According to a statement made by Loaded's attorney Ashkan Mehryari, the rapper ended his own life. "Sadly, Mr. Robertson passed away earlier today as a result of a reported suicide," he wrote in a statement.

Cedar Hill Police is currently investigating Lil Loaded's death. They have not announced an official cause of death.

Mere hours before it was reported that the rapper had passed away, he shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram Stories. "Dear most high," he started. "Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless I want to thank you for how far I've come and the people you've put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to Join you."

Lil Loaded's attorney's statement matches that of one of the rapper's alleged friends, who is claiming that Loaded took his own life after finding out that his girlfriend had cheated on him.

Loaded was signed to Epic Records, bursting into rap stardom after the release of his single "6locc 6a6y." Rest in peace.

