According to multiple reports, Dallas rapper Lil Loaded has passed away at age 20. This story is developing and there is not a lot of information that has been released in regards to what happened. Lil Loaded's death was confirmed by his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, in a statement to XXL. "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today," Mehryari said.

The popular rapper is best known for his songs "6locc 6a6y" and "Gang Unit," which have 45 million and 20 million streams on Spotify, respectively. The 20-year-old encountered a major legal setback last year when he turned himself in for accidentally murdering his friend during a music video shoot. The rapper was allegedly handling a loaded gun during the shoot when he accidentally fired the weapon, fatally striking his friend Savage Boosie. He was released from jail in December 2020 before getting indicted on manslaughter charges in March 2021.

Loaded's latest post on Instagram, which was uploaded three days ago, is presently being flooded by fans sharing their condolences to the rapper's family.

We will keep you updated as more information is released. We send our condolences to Lil Loaded's family during this very difficult time.

