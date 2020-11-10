It's been a rough year for Lil Loaded, a 19-year-old rapper from Dallas, Texas.

Back in July, the rapper spoke out after he was the victim of a shooting, reassuring his fans that he was recovering and even sending threats to his opps. Despite his promising career in music, Loaded can't seem to shake his legal issues and, this week, after he reportedly turned himself in on a murder charge, he could be facing a harsh sentence in the future.

According to several outlets, including The Source and No Jumper, Lil Loaded has turned himself in on murder charges. The case is related to the death of Savage Boosie, Loaded's former friend, who he actually shared pictures of in his final post before turning himself in.

"So much love fa u they thought we had the same mama. ima see u soon," wrote Lil Loaded on Instagram.

It has not been reported how much time the rapper is facing, should a jury find him guilty of murder.

Lil Loaded is best known for his song "6locc 6a6y" with NLE Choppa, as well as his solo cut "Gang Unit", and "While I'm Here" with Polo G.

We'll keep you updated on his situation as details become more clear.

