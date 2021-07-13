The evolution of Nivea's career is something that the singer hopes to use to help others. She burst onto the music scene decades ago, delivering hits like "Don't Mess With My Man" and "Laundromat," or singing the hook for Mystikal's "Danger," and while she was loved by fans, Nivea faced a series of obstacles in her personal life. She has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse and balancing motherhood after welcoming her children with Lil Wayne and ex-husband, The-Dream.

Nivea recently caught up with Xscape's Kandi Burruss for her show On That Note where the singer detailed her experiences. The chat clocked in over an hour long as she divulged all things related to her life and career. Nivea shared a teaser about the interview on her Instagram page and received a warm response, notably from some of the other mothers of Weezy's children.



Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

"I only share to inspire... Each and every one of us are WORTHY, VALUABLE, & CAPABLE of overcoming ANYTHING!!!" Nivea wrote in the caption to her video. Soon, Lauren London chimed in, "Love you . You are pure magic and strength [butterfly emoji][blue heart emoji]." Nivea gave thanks and told London, "I love you moreeee! [red heart emoji]."

Toya Johnson also sent a message of love by writing, "Great interview. So proud of you," and the singer once again showed her appreciation for the kind words. Kandi was praised for the in-depth interview by several of her fellow celebrities, but she didn't want to take the credit. After The Shade Room reposted Nivea's clip, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped in the comments to sing her friend's praises.

"I loved @thisisnivea before but even more now after hearing some of what she’s been through!" said Burruss. "She was really brave opening up the way she did. Y’all can see the whole thing on my Youtube page KandiOnline. Everybody please give her all the love & support she deserves!"

Check out the interview below.