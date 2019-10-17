Nivea may have had more than one love in her life, but she's stated in the past that Lil Wayne was the first. The couple began dating in early 2002 and by the end of the year, they were engaged. It was believed that they were a match made in heaven, however, by the Fall of 2003, their relationship was over.



Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nivea would go on to marry superproducer and artist The-Dream in 2004 and they had three children together in the span of their three-year marriage. After they split in 2007, Lil Wayne and Nivea found their way back to one another, and according to the singer, it was Wayne who reached out to apologize for how things previously ended.

In an interview with VladTV, Nivea shared that when she and Wayne gave their relationship another go, they thought they were still in love but that wasn't really the case. According to Nivea, they were once again engaged and she was pregnant with their son. She said on the day it was confirmed that she was indeed expecting, she learned that Lauren London was also carrying Wayne's child, just three months ahead of her. Initially, Nivea said she was accepting of their situation, but after a while, it began to be too much and ultimately, it led to the demise of her relationship with Wayne. However, she and Lauren are close friends now. Check out her interview in full below.