We aren't often confronted with news about Nivea being involved in social media spats, but Lil Keed's baby mama believed it was time to put the singer on blast. Nivea is known for her 2000s R&B hits that have gone down as classics, but for those unfamiliar with her career, the 39-year-old is often referred to as "Lil Wayne and The-Dream's baby mama."

In recent weeks, the public has heard more from Nivea's camp now that she stars on BET Presents The Encore, a show where the network is attempting to form a supergroup from notable talents. As people watch the likes of Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane), Pamela Long (Total), Kiely Williams (3LW), Irish Grinstead (702), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), and others, the drama was unfolding on Instagram as Quana Bandz called out Nivea.

Quana, Lil Keed's baby mama, had some time on Tuesday (June 22) and she shared a few screenshots. One showed Nivea allegedly texting the rapper, "My God I need your p****," and over the image, Quana added, "Not nivea [crying laughing emojis] girl what u gone do with Keed @thisisnivea."

Quana also posted a photo of Nivea that looked as if she was with the rapper, but Quana didn't seem to care. "Say it ain't i b**** [crying laughing emoji] y'all just burnt." In another slide, Quana added, "Then what make it so bad I be listening to the complicated song that's why df im mad like wdf [crying laughing emojis]."

Neither Nivea nor Keed have directly addressed this. Check it out below.