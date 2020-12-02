As people continue to call for justice for Nipsey Hussle, it looks as if the murder trial of suspect Eric Holder has been delayed. It was back on March 31, 2019, when the 33-year-old rapper and community activist was murdered in Los Angeles, prompting a global storm of support. As Hip Hop honored Nipsey's legacy, millions of others jumped on the bandwagon as they learned of his community building, mentorship, and entrepreneurial endeavors. Nipsey Hussle remains a motivational figure in music and beyond, but a judge said on Tuesday (December 1), that Holder, who is accused of shooting and killing Hussle, won't face a trial for at least another three months.

“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” said Judge Robert J. Perry. It seems that the COVID-19 pandemic is the cause of the delay. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted."

The judge added that Holder has "the right to a speedy trial," but he, and his attorneys, will have to return on January 21 to reassess how they will move forward. At that time, the judge said that he will attempt to get the trial started within 30 days of that date, but added, "I don't think that's going to happen."

Perry then asked Holder if that was acceptable, to which Holder said yes. The accused killer also confirmed that he had his own prison cell. In addition to the murder charge, Holder also faces "two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon." Holder has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

