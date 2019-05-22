Yesterday, Nipsey Hussle's alleged murderer Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was indicted by a grand jury, who added a pair of additional charges to his existing four: the indictment leaves him with charges of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of assault with a firearm. While the hip-hop community watches the legal proceedings unfold with bated breath, Holder has officially made his intentions to fight known, offering a plea of not guilty, according to KCAL News.

David McNew/Getty Images

The report indicates that Holder has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and that he faces life in prison should he be convicted. Since the Grand Jury has already indicted holder, the trial can officially transpire without having to undergo a preliminary hearing. Given the increasingly damning evidence continuing to mount against Holder, one has to wonder why he ultimately decided to plead not guilty; the news follows a report that he was pistol-whipping a man before Nip's murder, which played a role in facilitating the indictment process.

It's uncertain what might become of Holder, but it's clear that many within the hip-hop community will be keeping a watchful eye on his impending trial. We'll keep you posted on further details as they develop.

