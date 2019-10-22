One of the most heartbreaking moments this year occurred when Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle was murdered in broad daylight, being fatally shot in front of his store. His legacy continues to impact everybody around us in the hip-hop community and as a whole, we will never forget about the amazing things he did for his community. The man accused of pulling the trigger on Nip, Eric Holder, is currently awaiting his trial and for weeks, there have been rumors regarding Wack 100's views on the situation. If you follow the right people on social media, you'll have noticed that people are claiming to have obtained leaked audio of Wack, who is associated with The Game and Blueface, praising Holder for keeping to the street code. It appears as though that audio is now available.



Patrick Fallon-Pool/Getty Images

As reported by Hip-Hop Lately, there is a clip making the rounds that allegedly shows Wack 100 speaking ill on Nipsey Hussle following his death. The leaked audio is quite troubling to hear but it is not yet confirmed to have been Wack on record. That's still just a rumor. "Shitty Cuz, the alleged gunman, when it comes to the rules of engagement of gangbanging, he did what he was supposed to do when another gangbanger calls you a f****t, a pedophile, or a snitch," allegedly says Wack. "You supposed to handle your business. And can't nobody say that's wrong."

Wack 100 has not yet commented on the rumored audio leak. What do you have to say about this?