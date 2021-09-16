Weeks after Blac Chyna got slammed for "outing" Tyga and saying he's attracted to transgender women, Nikita Dragun is seemingly corroborating those reports by leaking her DMs with the rapper.

After declaring herself the "first trans popstar," Nikita Dragun has been under fire for shading Asian Doll and a number of others in her latest video. In the same video, she also seemingly outed Tyga for trying to hook up, sharing their messages briefly.

The video includes screenshots from her alleged conversations with Tyga, including one that said, "text me," with his phone number.



This is not the first time that Tyga has found himself in this exact situation. The last time his alleged sexual preferences were exposed to the world, he chose not to speak on the matter. We will keep you updated if he chooses to respond this time.

This comes one month after Blac Chyna, Tyga's baby mama, said the following about the rapper: "Tyga really was f*ckin a tr*nny n the world just blew past that [crying laughing emojis]."



Back in 2015, model Mia Isabella, who is a transgender woman, claimed that she received explicit images of Tyga's genitals in a message. A scandal broke out soon afterward, and the subject has been hush-hush for years following.

