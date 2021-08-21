Brittany Renner has been making rounds on social media in the past couple of weeks after quietly splitting from NBA player PJ Washington, who she shares a son with. She's faced accusations of finessing the basketball player for hefty child support payments, but one particular TikToker took a trip down memory lane to look back at her many high profile romances. These include flings with Lil Uzi Vert, Trey Songz, Drake, and Colin Kaepernick.

When Tyga's name was brought up among Renner's former lovers in the TikTok video, the Young Money rapper quickly shut down the rumors which Renner confirmed but added some spicy commentary.

Renner shared the TikTok to her IG feed, writing, "Is this the same past you want me to be ashamed of? Because I'm so not sorry." Clearly, she wasn't sweating the negative comments regarding her sexual history. And while Tyga was thrown into the mix, he quickly cleared his name. "Never met her," Tyga commented under a post on TheShadeRoom of the TikTok video.

Renner confirmed that she and Tyga never had any romantic connection, commenting, "not sure why they threw you in there but... still funny." However, this didn't come without its fair share of sass. "I'm sure I wasn't missing out on anything," Renner continued as she shut down any future possibilities with the rapper.

Fans rushed to the comments to defend Tyga and label Renner as pressed. "Why she throwing shade at tyga! Like girl all he said was he never met u! U pressed," one user wrote. Another said, "lol she’s hurt he didn’t want to be associated."

Do you think either of them are pressed about this? Check out their exchange below.