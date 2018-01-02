theshaderoom
- MusicSaucy Santana Falls Asleep On Instagram LiveHe fell asleep and woke up on The Shade Room.By Tallie Spencer
- RandomKehlani Clarifies There Is No Beef With The City Girls: "We Love Each Other"Social media is no stranger to Met Gala gossip. By Angela Savage
- GramBrittany Renner Confirms Tyga Romance Never Happened With Backhanded CommentBrittany Renner doesn't seem to think she missed out on anything with Tyga.By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsIndia Love Denies Roddy Ricch Dating Rumors After Super Bowl Weekend HangsIndia Love and Roddy Ricch are just "friends who enjoy each other's company."By Aron A.
- GossipApryl Jones Claps Back At Meek Mill After He Calls Out Her & Fizz RelationshipApryl Jones had some tea to spill. By Aron A.
- AnticsJussie Smollett Still Insists He's The Victim Of Alleged AttackJussie Smollett is still committed to his side of the story.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug's Young Daughter Allegedly Drives Car In Instagram VideoPeople weren't too happy to see the little girl behind the wheel.By Erika Marie
- SportsAdrien Broner Reportedly Arrested On Battery Charges, Gets Trolled By Andrew CaldwellBroner was reportedly arrested on a bench warrant.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Drags The Shade Room For Posting Negatively In New RantCardi B still doesn't mess with The Shade Room. By Aida C.
- MusicJhene Aiko Slams Claim That She's Going To "Snitch" On Big Sean On New AlbumJhene Aiko still has love for Big Sean but he won't be the focal point of her upcoming releases.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill's Rumoured Girlfriend Janice Is Fine: Meet The New BooPeople can chill about Melii.By Zaynab
- MusicT.I. Released From Jail In Time For His Son Major's Birthday PartyDespite this morning's arrest, T.I. is back home with his kids.By Aron A.
- MusicFabolous & Emily B Spotted Together At Coachella: ReportFab and Emily B were spotted wandering through the Coachella crowd over the weekend. By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid Gets Exposed After Trying To Get India Love To Unblock HimRich The Kid is still going hard in the DM's.
By Aron A.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Halle Calhoun Is Now Dating RockoR. Kelly's ex-girlfriend has moved onto another Atlanta native.By Aron A.
- MusicFabolous' Brother Tells People To Mind Their Business About Domestic Abuse CaseFabolous' brother, Paul Cain, takes to Instagram to address Fab's current situation.By Aron A.
- MusicFetty Wap Welcomes Second Child In 2 MonthsFetty Wap is on daddy duty for the foreseeable future, several times over.By Devin Ch
- MusicDave East Claps Back At Fan Who Clowned His New HairstyleDave East isn't taking any slander towards his hair.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Defends Offset From Fan Who Says She Deserves Better Following BacklashAnother day, another Cardi B clapback. By Aron A.
- MusicNBA Youngboy Almost Gets Into A Fight At Lenox MallWatch Youngboy Never Broke Again almost get into a fight at Lenox Mall Thursday afternoon.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Denies Making His Girlfriend Sleep In Hotel LobbyA hotel worker caught a picture of her sleeping in the hotel lobby. By Aron A.