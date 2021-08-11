Twitter has had an absolute field day with the news of PJ Washington and Brittany Renner's breakup. Just a few months after giving birth to their baby, Brittany Renner, AKA Bundle of Brittany, kicked her man to the curb, dumping the Charlotte Hornets star and creating a ruckus on social media.

People have taken to Twitter to destroy PJ Washington with memes and jokes about his misfortune, predicting that he'll be needing to put aside a whole lot of money for child support. A few weeks after the initial drama ensued, PJ and Brittany are trending again because of a viral rumor going around that PJ will have to shell out $200,000 per month in child support.

The unconfirmed rumor has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and, once again, people are having a good laugh at PJ Washington's luck. Some people doubt that he'll be able to afford that rate for eighteen years, while others are joking about PJ finding ways out of this mess. Others are pointing out Brittany Renner's close friendship with Teanna Trump, who recently was on Adin Ross' stream, where she spoke about how she's been known to finesse men. Perhaps they've been in cahoots?

Take a look at everything people are saying below.