When things go sideways online after a public figure says something controversial on their social media pages, many return to say that their accounts have been compromised. Such is the case with Blac Chyna who recently caused a stir after tweets from her Twitter account stated that the father of her child, rapper Tyga, "love Trans."

People accused the model mogul of "outing" her ex and told her that the tweets were more harmful to the trans community than helpful, and after spending a day being tagged in harsh social media posts, Chyna's representative reportedly told The Shade Room that her account was hacked.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Contributor / Getty Images

"Unfortunately, Blac Chyna’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online,” the rep reportedly stated before apologizing for the remarks. Tyga has not come forward to address the allegations regarding his sexual preferences nor has he publicly acknowledged Chyna's Twitter controversy.

Years ago, Tyga was accused of sending compromising photos of himself to a transgender model. Recently, Sada Baby called out Tyga over rumors of his alleged interactions with transwomen as well, but that went ignored by the California rapper.