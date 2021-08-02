They seemed to be exes who were happily, and privately, co-parenting, but Blac Chyna put Tyga's sex life on display with a few tweets. Over the weekend, Sada Baby fired off a tweet that quickly went viral about two entertainers who were rumored to have had some sort of sexual or romantic contact with transwomen.

"Tyga really was f*ckin a tr*nny n the world just blew past that [crying laughin emojis] Dwight Howard too [balling crying emoji]."



Denise Truscello / Contributor / Getty Images

Back in 2015, 29-year-old transgender model Mia Isabella was reportedly the recipient of photos that were alleged to be of the rapper's genitals. A scandal soon followed, but like many other social media moments, the controversy passed. Back in 2018, Howard faced allegations as well, with an accuser claiming that they faced threats from the basketball icon after an alleged encounter.

Blac Chyna, Tyga's ex and the mother to their son King, added her voice to the conversation by tweeting, "Tyga loves Trans , me 2 [red lips emoji." She followed it up with, "Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!!" Some people criticized Blac Chyna for airing out Tyga's alleged business and mentioned that people weren't as concerned when Tyga, who was in his twenties, began dating a 16-year-old Kylie Jenner all those years ago.

Check out the messages as well as a few reactions below.