Nikita Dragun, a YouTuber and rapper who identifies as a trans woman, has been causing a lot of uproar on social media over the past 24 hours with her teaser video for her new song, titled "D.I.C.K." Her use of other celebrities' likenesses — like Asian Doll's, for example — has led to heated back-and-forths online and scrutiny on Twitter.

One of the most sensational and heavily criticized moments in Nikita Dragun's video, however, was when the rising artist appeared to out Tyga, who Blac Chyna recently claimed, "loves trans." Hours later, Tyga has decided to publicly address the situation.

In response to the clip from Nikita Dragun's video, Tyga calmly and respectfully addressed her allegations, revealing that they have previously worked together.

"My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped .Not sure why she added my likeness to this," Tyga explained before offering a token of wisdom to his followers. "Ladies and gentlemen clout kills."

In response to Tyga's tweets and Nikita Dragun's decision to include those screenshots in her promotional video, many fans have been extremely critical of her actions. One fan argued that she should have made a better song instead of stooping down to this level, and Jacen Bowman, a makeup artist on HBO Max's Legendary, also called her out for insinuating Tyga's sexual preferences.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Nikita Dragun's questionable promotion of her new song and video "D.I.C.K."



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram