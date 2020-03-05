Newlyweds Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were hit with a heavy blow on Wednesday (March 4) after Zoo was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Kenneth turned himself in to authorities and was placed in federal custody this morning. He's since been released on a $100K bond and will reportedly return to court on April 28.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Back in New York, Kenneth was added to the sex offender registry following a 1995 conviction of rape in the first-degree. That stint lasted for four years before he was released. In 2006, Kenneth was sent to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter. For that, he completed a 10-year bid behind bars.

Critics have called out Kenneth's past and ridiculed Nicki for choosing him as a partner. However, the rapper wouldn't let anyone keep her from her happiness. She briefly addressed her husband's rape controversy by saying at the time Kenneth was 16, the girl was 15, and they were in a relationship. "But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

Nicki Minaj has not yet commented on Kenneth Petty's recent legal woes. He faces upwards of 10 years and has reportedly been made to turn over his passport. He also reportedly has to adhere to a curfew.