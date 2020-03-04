Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has reportedly been arrested in connection to his past as a sex offender. According to TMZ, U.S. Marshals arrested Kenneth Petty after he was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender when moving to California. Petty is set to face a judge today after he was placed in federal custody this morning.



This whole incident stems from a run-in with the police in November 2019. Beverly Hills Police Department stopped him in traffic on Nov. 15th when they found out that he was a registered sex offender in the state of New York but he had yet to register in California. He was arrested and released on a $20K bond with the L.A. County D.A. charging him with failing to register as a sex offender. Even then, he apparently wasn't compelled to register himself in the state of California. The feds are officially on the case who got him indicted in federal court for failing to register.

Kenneth Petty's rape conviction in 1995 hasn't gone under the radar. Serving four years in the New York state prison for first-degree attempted rape, Nicki was on the receiving end up heavy criticism after going public with their relationship. The new federal charge can lead up to a 10-year sentence in prison for Petty.

Kenneth and Nicki got their marriage license in a Beverly Hills Courthouse last July, around the same time they moved to California.