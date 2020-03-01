Nicki Minaj recently spent some time in her native country, Trinidad, to participate in the annual carnival festivities. During her visit, Minaj also took a trip to St. Judes Home for Girls where she shared some exciting news.

"I wanna thank you for your work with the girls," Nicki said. "I wanna thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they've even given me hope and inspiration being here today."

During this visit, Minaj talked to the girls and shared some personal experiences she has dealt with in the past. She assured the girls that if she can arise from her problems, they can make it through the many trials and tribulations they face. Not only did she extend life lessons but Nicki Minaj has also offered to donate $25,000 to the home along with building a recreational center to create a safe space where kids can go and have fun.

“Even in my teenage years, I didn’t know which way I was gonna turn. I had a lot of things go­ing on, I’ve ex­pe­ri­enced be­ing in a home with do­mes­tic vi­o­lence. I’ve ex­pe­ri­enced you know, be­ing at a very dif­fi­cult cross­road in my life as a teenag­er and some­times as a teenag­er when things hap­pen you feel like there’s no up from there some­times,” said Minaj.

She added, "I want you guys to use, if you want to use my life as a les­son in the fact that there are al­ways bet­ter days ahead. I want you guys to be encouraged."

Alongside Nicki Minaj's generous donations, she will also be a guest judge on Rupaul’s Drag Race premiering February 28.