Nicki Minaj is giving the St. Judes Home for Girls in Trinidad a donation of $25,000.
Nicki Minaj recently spent some time in her native country, Trinidad, to participate in the annual carnival festivities. During her visit, Minaj also took a trip to St. Judes Home for Girls where she shared some exciting news.
"I wanna thank you for your work with the girls," Nicki said. "I wanna thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they've even given me hope and inspiration being here today."
During this visit, Minaj talked to the girls and shared some personal experiences she has dealt with in the past. She assured the girls that if she can arise from her problems, they can make it through the many trials and tribulations they face. Not only did she extend life lessons but Nicki Minaj has also offered to donate $25,000 to the home along with building a recreational center to create a safe space where kids can go and have fun.
“Even in my teenage years, I didn’t know which way I was gonna turn. I had a lot of things going on, I’ve experienced being in a home with domestic violence. I’ve experienced you know, being at a very difficult crossroad in my life as a teenager and sometimes as a teenager when things happen you feel like there’s no up from there sometimes,” said Minaj.
She added, "I want you guys to use, if you want to use my life as a lesson in the fact that there are always better days ahead. I want you guys to be encouraged."
Alongside Nicki Minaj's generous donations, she will also be a guest judge on Rupaul’s Drag Race premiering February 28.