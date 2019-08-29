The latest viral video challenge that has taken the internet by storm is called the DMX Challenge. Surely, you're aware of it by now. Let's just clear up the concept quickly -- basically, women around the world are putting together short clips of themselves rocking different looks and hairstyles, playing DMX's track "What These Bitches Want" in the background. The song features one portion where the legendary rapper lists off a whole slew of women he's got in his corner and for each name, ladies are posting their different looks in perfect sync. While Jada Pinkett Smith may have been the winner of yesterday's entries, Nicki Minaj came through with three separate videos to prove that she's still the Queen of everything.

The "Megatron" artist took to social media to show off her own transformations, going through a bevy of styles she's tried out during her career. From lime green locks to highly-stylized wigs, Nicki has always stood out on the red carpet. It was only a matter of time before she actually tried out this challenge for herself and, now that we've got three entries, people can confidently refer to her as the winner.

Running through older and more recent looks, Nicki surprised some folks by including controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in her challenge. The rainbow-haired sensation can be seen enjoying an ice cream cone with the star from their "FEFE" music video at certain points. Check out the videos below and let us know your favorite.