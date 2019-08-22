You know we can't go a full week without a social media challenge, and thankfully, this one doesn't require vegetables. DMX fans, specifically black women, wanted to celebrate the many ways they switch up their hairstyles. They decided to do so with the New York rapper as their soundtrack as they decided to draw inspiration from DMX's 2000 Sisqo-assisted single, "What These B*tches Want" from his 1999 album, ...And Then There Was X.

On the song, DMX lists off names of women that he's encountered or dated: "There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia / Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia / Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki / Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky / Cookie, well, I met her in a ice cream parlor / Tonya, Diane, Lori, and Carla / Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina / About three Kims, LaToya, and Tina / Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda / Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita / Stacy, Tracie, Rohna, and Ronda / Donna, Ulanda, Tawana, and Wanda."

In the challenge, black women have carefully placed together photos or video clips of themselves wearing various hairstyles when each name is stated, suggesting that they're a different person for every look. It's one of the tamer challenges that has made the rounds on the internet as of late and it seems that it's an unproblematic way for some to get wrapped up in their vanity and deliver a handful of selfies. Check out a few highlights below.