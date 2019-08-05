Where to begin. On Sunday evening, reality star and Fetty Wap's baby mama Alexis Skyy became a trending topic on Twitter after videos of her reported recent antics began to circulate on social media. Alexis and her new boyfriend, Trouble, threw a #CucumberChallenge-themed mansion party in Atlanta that turned into all-out debauchery. Of course, in this day and age where social media runs rampant, guests captured every moment. It was...a lot.

The pool party found a number of guests showing off their summer bodies including Alexis who streamed her best, and craziest, moments in her Instagram Story. However, there was one clip that she failed to show, but Boosie Badazz did the sharing on her behalf. Apparently, there was a cucumber contest to see who could get the most graphic with the vegetable, and Alexis went all out. In the video, a woman is laying on her back as Alexis penetrates her with a cucumber. Alexis then takes it out and thrusts it into the woman's mouth.

The video was quickly deleted by Instagram because it goes against their policies, but that didn't stop people from snagging it and sharing the clip on Twitter. It quickly went viral, as did another video showing the party ending with a fight. According to the women involved, they got into an altercation with Alexis and beat her up. However, Alexis later stated that she's not the person in the video and didn't fight anyone.

Also on the scene was Reginae Carter with her best friend Zonnique Pullins, Tiny Harris's daughter. YFN Lucci was one of the hosts of the event, so it isn't surprising to see Reginae on the scene. Yet, considering how disgusted she was with social media's cucumber antics, this was the last place people expected her to be.