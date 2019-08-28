The DMX Challenge has been going strong for a few weeks now but it looks like it's now come to an end since Jada Pinkett Smith has dropped off her contribution to the challenge, clearly taking the cake. The whole challenge began when DMX's 2000 Sisqo-assisted single, "What These B*tches Want" came back to life and woman shared video clips showing off their various hairstyles to match the long list of names DMX shouts out, based woman he's dated.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia / Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia / Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki / Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky / Cookie," DMX says on the track, listing endless more. While we've rounded up some previous contenders for the challenge, Jada's stands out most since she's pulled clips from her various films that really sees her portraying different women. From her role in The Nutty Professor and Madagascar to 1998's Woo, as well as some of her stunning red carpet moments, some of Jada's best looks are put on display making it one of the best videos to be added to the list.

"I wanna play tooooo😜 #DMXchallenge," she captioned the clip - watch it in full below.