Nicki Minaj and social media have an interesting relationship.

After taking a hiatus leading up to, and following the birth of her son, Minaj returned to social media and continued her impressive run of stopping all platforms in their tracks every time she posts anything. Unfortunately, things got hectic when Minaj got caught up in a full-on social media war after she alleged that her cousin's friend in Trinidad & Tobago became impotent after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The "Super Bass" rapper had fiery exchanges with everyone from a Trinidadian reporter to Piers Morgan, and ultimately left social media again.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her absence was short-lived, however, and in the past couple of weeks, Nicki has been shutting social media down.

Between showing her support for Jesy Nelson after Nelson was accused of blackfishing, hyping up her appearance hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and her recent, four-photo series featuring the new SKIMS x FENDI collaboration, Minaj has made her presence felt on Instagram, and this weekend was even further affirmation that she is all-the-way back.

Dropping another photo from her SKIMS x FENDI photoshoot, Minaj gave a closer look at the set (as well as her new red hair), and shouted out fellow NYC rapper, Fivio Foreign.

"Lil bad Foreign btch word to Fivio," she captioned the photo.

This isn't the first time the two have shown each other love, either.

Back in February, Fivio revealed his feature rate in a tweet inspired by Minaj's lyrics on Kanye West's "Monster."

"50K for a verse no album out !," he tweeted.

Whether or not the social media shoutouts will lead to any sort of collaboration is unclear, but fans of both can keep their fingers crossed for a NYC crossover.

What do you think of Nicki's latest IG flicks? Let us know down in the comments.