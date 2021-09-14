Twitter has turned into a bout of Nicki Minaj versus the world following her COVID-19 remarks. The celebrated rapper took over timelines yesterday (September 14) after she revealed that she had not received the vaccine, had tested positive for COVID, and would not be attending the Met Gala in New York City. The event required attendees to be vaccinated and while Nicki did advocate for people to get the shot, she also stated that she needed to do more research before making a decision for herself.

Minaj also shared a story about her cousin's friend who claimed that his testicles were enlarged after receiving the vaccine, causing him to go impotent. The memes and jokes poured in by the thousands, but people like Joy-Ann Reid and Meghan McCain came forward to call her out.

Piers Morgan never skips a beat to interject his voice into a social media conversation and decided to use the opportunity to fire off accusations against Minaj. He claimed that she once snubbed him and his children while visiting America's Got Talent. A back and forth ensued, resulting in Nicki asking Morgan to get on Instagram Live with her.

"Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives," tweeted Morgan. Nicki liked the "little madam" line so much she put it in her Twitter profile.

"Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike," she replied. "Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe." Morgan corrected the spelling of his name and egged her on, detailing the story of how she curved him.

"Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ - I know, we Brit names all sound alike," he quipped before retweeting a screenshot of Nicki's appearance on the show. She added, "Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of sh*t."

It's unclear if these two will battle it out on Livestream, but you can check it out below.