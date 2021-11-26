Nicki Minaj’s baby boy, Papa Bear, turned one at the end of September, and now, the “Anaconda” hitmaker is feeling ready to share more of him with the world. On Friday afternoon, she dropped off a sweet snapshot of her and her son, along with footage of some super sweet family moments.

“#BalenciagaPapa swipe for his first official video. I love this lil guy so much man,” Minaj captioned her son’s big debut. The first visual shows her and husband, Kenneth Petty, holding their child, walking towards an airplane. The second takes us onboard, with the couple singing “go Papa” on repeat, laughing as the baby watches in awe.





1-year-old Papa Bear has been getting lots of love in the comment section, with words like “adorable,” “prince,” and “beautiful,” being tossed around by friends. The 38-year-old has replies limited, so only those closest to her can share their thoughts on her post.

Prior to her most recent post, the “Seeing Green” rapper shared a selection of selfies that show off her curves in a sleek black outfit featuring some slick side bangs and what appears to be a Bottega Veneta bag. “Face card ain’t neva decline” she casually flexed to her millions of followers.





Things may be looking peachy on the gram, but it was just a few days ago when Minaj and Petty were referred to as “criminals” in their ongoing Jennifer Hough lawsuit. “Ms. Hough lives in constant fear that one of Defendant Maraj’s crazed fans – who incessantly message and threaten her – or one of Defendant Maraj and Petty’s blood gang member associates will find her, children, and/or her husband, and severely injure or kill them,” documents reportedly obtained by Radar Online state.

