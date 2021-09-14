To call the response Nicki Minaj has been receiving about her COVID-19 vaccine comments "backlash" is an understatement. The rapper revealed that she would be missing out on the Met Gala festivities this evening (September 13) in New York City due to the event's regulations about guests being vaccinated. Nicki shared that she has not yet received the vaccine and said she wanted to do more research before she told a story about her cousin's friend.

We previously reported on Nicki's tweets, including the one that read: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

This set off a firestorm of backlash as people have been calling Minaj out. Some have targeted the aforementioned tale of her cousin's friend, particularly while giving their takes on what could have happened. From fans to foes to television personalities to politicians to doctors, Nicki Minaj's mentions have been cluttered with questions and scathing responses.

The rapper previously told a fan that she isn't worried about what people had to say. Check it out below and weigh in.