Their "Boyz" collaboration is climbing the charts and is estimated to debut in the Top 3 spot on the charts, but Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj are facing off against critics. The Diddy-sampled single has been largely accepted by fans with open arms, however, some have accused the former Little Mix singer of "blackfishing" and touting a "blaccent."

In a recent interview, Jesy addressed the ongoing controversy. "I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on," she said. "I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t."

Now, it is Nicki Minaj's turn to speak on the controversy and, unsurprisingly, she came to Jesy's defense against naysayers, including Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Jesy's former bandmate, who has two biracial parents that include Jamaican and Barbadian ancestry, allegedly sent her a DM accusing Jesy of "blackfishing." Nicki spoke with Jesy about Pinnock's alleged messages while on Livestream.

“Take them text messages and shove it up your f*cking ass,” Minaj said. “Let [Jesy] enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven’t talked about this sh*t for ten years... If you want a solo career baby girl just say that... If that’s how you felt, why were you kiki-ing with her and being in videos with her for ten years.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jesy said she never intended to offend anyone. Check out Nicki's video below.