Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a Black woman who is Jesy's former groupmate, allegedly DMd Jesy with blackfishing accusations. Minaj clapped back.
Their "Boyz" collaboration is climbing the charts and is estimated to debut in the Top 3 spot on the charts, but Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj are facing off against critics. The Diddy-sampled single has been largely accepted by fans with open arms, however, some have accused the former Little Mix singer of "blackfishing" and touting a "blaccent."
In a recent interview, Jesy addressed the ongoing controversy. "I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on," she said. "I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t."
Now, it is Nicki Minaj's turn to speak on the controversy and, unsurprisingly, she came to Jesy's defense against naysayers, including Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Jesy's former bandmate, who has two biracial parents that include Jamaican and Barbadian ancestry, allegedly sent her a DM accusing Jesy of "blackfishing." Nicki spoke with Jesy about Pinnock's alleged messages while on Livestream.
“Take them text messages and shove it up your f*cking ass,” Minaj said. “Let [Jesy] enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven’t talked about this sh*t for ten years... If you want a solo career baby girl just say that... If that’s how you felt, why were you kiki-ing with her and being in videos with her for ten years.”
In an interview with PEOPLE, Jesy said she never intended to offend anyone. Check out Nicki's video below.