Motherhood has been treating Nicki Minaj well. It has been nine months since the "Seeing Green" rapper gave birth to her baby boy, and as he's grown, Nicki has been giving the world sneak peeks into what life is like at home with her little "Papa Bear." Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty keep their family life out of the limelight somewhat, but during Nicki's recent Instagram Live session, she shared a bit about being a first-time mom.

The rapper's Livestream has been the talk of Hip Hop after she appeared with BIA to announce the "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" and even chatted with longtime friend Lil Wayne, but her Barbz paid close attention to the details Nicki shared about her Papa Bear.

Nicki said that she had doubts that Papa Bear would "love people" and was shocked that he seems to have an outgoing personality. The toddler also has a Day One, his grandma, and he even has a special way of letting grandma know that he wants to be held. "She's built a really dope bond with him since he was born," said Nicki. "She'll pick him up and then he'll be like, caressing her face, and staring at her like, oh my god, ugh, obsessed."

As Nicki works on her forthcoming album and has continuously hit the studio to collaborate with other artists, the famed femcee admitted to feeling "guilty" for being away from her son. "To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in daycare, God bless you," she said. "Like I know that that's not easy."

