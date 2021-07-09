Though the two even talked about the possibility of a collab album, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj have the internet going crazy for an entirely separate conversation. When the Young Money rapper asked her label head what his favorite sex position was, this short-lived interview somehow became far more entertaining.

"On top," Wayne said, the same amount of assurance he has in every other sentence he mutters. "In any part of life, period. Not just the bedroom, just on top," he continued, which should come as a surprise to no one considering this is the same man who rapped, "I'm so vain, it's a problem."

In response, Nicki said, "Obviously... he's so fuckin' smart. And then there's always double entendre, triple entendre," so it's obvious she knows the boss pretty well.

This left people across Twitter far more befuddled than anything, in awe at the state of Weezy's dreads and the idea of this talk alone.

After dropping a remix to BIA's viral "Whole Lotta Money," the queen of Queens was on Instagram live with the "Cover Girl" rapper, which garnered a response from the missing piece in this Young Money cocktail: Drake! The rapper responded by saying how good the LA-rapper looks, to which Nicki told him to "go back to your big booty ting."

So, in actual news, how about that Wayne-Nicki joint project?