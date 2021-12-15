Nicki Minaj is currently celebrating her third career Guinness World Record for her "Say So" collaboration with Doja Cat, and it looks like the Queen rapper already has more good news on the way for her fans. On Tuesday evening, Nicki shared a clip from The Joe Budden Podcast in which Joe Budden discussed his desire for Queen Radio to make a comeback.

"I don't like how the music industry doesn't give us a follow-up story on some of the things we fall in love with. Like, I want to know what happened to Queen Radio," Joe said during the clip. "Where is Queen Radio? It was only the biggest thing outside of OVO Radio. Queen Radio is important for culture. Sorry! It should be there or we should get an announcement as to why it's not there."

Taking to Twitter, Nicki Minaj confirmed reports from earlier this summer that Queen Radio has in fact found a new home, and she also took a moment to show gratitude to Apple Music's Larry Jackson while commenting on her show's new move.

"Thank you Joe, I rlly appreciate you asking & caring," Nicki Minaj wrote to the JBP host on Twitter. "We have a new home. Official announcement coming soon. I gotta s/o Larry Jackson @ Apple tho, for originally putting the idea on my radar & giving me his blessing to explore new avenues for the show. #QueenRadio."

After responding to Joe Budden and confirming that Queen Radio has successfully found itself a new home, Nicki took a brief trip down memory lane, reposting some of her fans' favorite moments from the show. Check those out some of those retweets below.

Keep it locked to HNHH for any updates regarding the highly anticipated return of Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio.