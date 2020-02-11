The Barbz were excited on Monday (February 10) when Nicki Minaj shared her 17th episode of Queen Radio. The "Yikes" rapper spoke with her "Tusa" collaborator Karol G and 50 Cent even dropped by as a special guest. Fans were able to speak with the rapper directly and ask questions that they've been dying to get answered, including one person who was curious about a certain Top Dawg Entertainment emcee.



A fan asked Nicki why she and Kendrick Lamar have yet to work together. She jokingly replied, “The reason why I haven’t collaborated with Kendrick Lamar yet is because he don’t want to get washed." Then, she went on to praise K-Dot's skills. “I’m a big fan of him and his talent and I’m looking forward to collaborating with him one day hopefully because he’s animated and I like the animation. And also, he just respects the craft of rap. At this time right now...yeah that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Years ago, Nicki named dropped Kendrick in her song "Make Love" when she rapped: "B*tch I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia/ I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia." Later, Kendrick took to Twitter to give Nicki a shout out for the mention, "I love it Nicki Minaj. 😍👑🤕." Would you want to hear a track from Nicki and Kendrick?