Joe Budden has officially come out as bisexual on his podcast, claiming that he is sexually attracted to both men and women. This comes after years of speculation about the retired rapper's sexuality.

"I'm bisexual," he said on his show on Thursday. "How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I'm down."

The shocking announcement has hip-hop fans reacting all over social media, sharing their thoughts on Budden's coming out. Previously, the podcaster was romantically involved with Cyn Santana, Kaylin Garcia, Tahiry Jose, and other women. He has never been in a public relationship with a man.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The 41-year-old seemingly felt comfortable enough at this stage of his career to finally share his open truth with the world, and with the way hip-hop is starting to open up to a more diverse range of sexualities among rap representatives, Budden may have felt as though now was the most appropriate time for him to share his story. As people continue reacting to the news that he's bisexual, we will keep you posted on any more information or announcements from the former rapper.

