Nicki Minaj has had to field thousands of complaints for the last year about her relationship with Kenneth Petty. The superstar rapper started dating him last year, keeping his identity a secret for weeks before finally telling the world that they were an item. Once people realized who Petty was, they became worried about Minaj and her decision-making abilities. Petty is somebody that the artist has known since her childhood, which is a plus for her, but he also spent years in prison for some heinous crimes. Nicki seems to make him a better man though and after she picked up a marriage license this week, it's looking like they may believe they're meant to be together. Wendy Williams spoke about their relationship on her show and, shockingly enough, she was pretty supportive of them. In the past, Wendy has dragged Nicki through the mud. This signals a change of heart for the talk show host and Nicki was certainly appreciative of the fact.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wendy played a clip from Queen Radio last week where Nicki spoke about her relationship with Kenny, saying that to her, happiness is worlds more important than clout. Williams agrees with that statement and she explained why. "This woman has amassed a fortune," said Wendy. "She's very famous and no matter what you have, when you turn the key to your abode and there's no one there but crickets, it's not all good. And she also says that she wants to get married before having a baby. How rare these days! So, I say good for you, Nicki."

The rapper responded by reposting the clip on social media and thanking Wendy for being so understanding. Do you think Wendy might pop up on a future episode of Queen Radio?

[via]