It seems as if celebrities used this Halloween to pay homage to their fellow artists. Skai Jackson and Marlo Hampton dressed up like Foxy Brown, Ciara did a medley that included Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B; and Ryan Destiny made us double-take after she gave us her Lauryn Hill look. One costume that still has the internet talking in Lil Nas X who went all out to show his love for Nicki Minaj. The self-proclaimed stan of the Queen rapper donned Nicki's "Super Bass" look and divided fans as there were those that applauded his dedication while others criticized him for dressing up as a woman.

50 Cent and Dave East chimed in with their disapproval, and both received clap backs from the "Old Town Road" star. Nicki Minaj took notice of Lil Nas X's costume and included him in her Minaj "Halloqueen" round-up along with Ciara's 2011 leopard red carpet look. On Instagram, Nicki shared a handful of her favorite costumes from people who recreated some of her most talked-about images.

From her pregnancy reveal to her "Trollz" looks with Tekashi 6ix9ine to her poses with husband Kenneth Petty, Nicki's fans went all out. Check out Nicki's post to get a look at the "Halloqueen" costumes that grabbed her attention.