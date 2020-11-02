People went in this Halloween, even though there may have been restrictions on going out. Though it's a day for kids to go out trick-or-treating, it's also the only day of the year where adults can get fully dressed up without looking out of place. People go all out, of course. Celebrities, specifically, went crazy with their costumes. The Weeknd, for example, dressed up as Professor Klump which Kanye called the best costume of the year. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X had the Internet shut down after going with a recreation of Nicki Minaj's "Superbass" outfit.

Though we're two days removed from Halloween 2020, celebrities are still hitting the 'Gram to show off their costumes. The Haunting of Hopewell party in Atlanta drew in some big names like Cardi B and Offset, who dressed up as Scarlett Witch and The Mask, respectively. Kulture also got into some superhero vibes with a Wonder Woman costume. T.I. and Tiny also pulled up with some groovy attire while Teyana Taylor showed up in a sexy Catwoman costume.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa also had a link-up on Saturday at the LALAWEEN festivities where. Snoop dressed up as an incredibly stoned Batman while Wiz Khalifa recreated Stevie Wonder's look from Hotter Than July. He was accompanied by his son, Sk8, Chevy Woods, and more.

There are so many dope costumes this year, it's really hard to narrow down the best one. Check out some of our favorites below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.