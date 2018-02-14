round up
- SportsGunna's "Pushin P" Takes Over: Here Are All The Brands & Celebs Adopting The Slang"Pushin P" has become the newest catchphrase to take over the internet.By Amiri Lake
- GramHalloween 2020: Tory Lanez As Eazy-E, T.I., Tiny, Wiz & Snoop Deliver Costumes Round 2Snoop Dogg's Batman costume > Travis Scott's.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMemorial Day 2020: How Celebrities Are Honoring VeteransHappy Memorial Day!
By Madusa S.
- Music50 Cent, Cardi B & More Celebrate Easter HolidaysWith the entire continent on lockdown, hip-hop still managed to find love and happiness over the course of Easter weekend. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureDrake, Rihanna & Cardi B Among The Most Tweeted About Musicians Of 2019Twitter chimes in with their year-end lists. By Noah C
- MusicCardi B's Nicki Minaj Clap Back Video Has Been Turned Into Hilarious MemesCardi B memes every day, please. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Jhene Aiko's Cutest LooksA proper round-up of Jhene Aiko's top 10 Instagram moments. By E Gadsby
- MusicHere's How All Your Favorite Artists Celebrated The Fourth Of JulySee how some of your favorite artists celebrated their independence day.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTy Dolla $ign, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & More Shout Out Their ValentineHip-hop shows love to their mains for Valentine's Day. By Chantilly Post