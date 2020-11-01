Halloween is one of the most celebrated times of the year as it comes during arguably the best season of the year: the Fall. With the cooler weather, colorful leaves, and spooky atmosphere, the Fall provides the best possible conditions for dressing up as some of your favorite characters and impressing your friends with elaborate costumes. While the Coronavirus pandemic put a hold on big Halloween parties, people still came through and decided to dress up for themselves, all while some celebrities went ahead with parties, anyway.

All throughout yesterday, numerous artists can celebrities decided to show off some of their best looks from throughout the day. In the end, fans were extremely impressed with the sheer diversity of outfits here. From pop culture references to classic monster story characters, this was a very successful Halloween when it comes to the wide variety of costumes to behold.

Starting with one of the more bizarre costumes, I think we can all agree that Kanye was a standout with his bizarre blue suit that sometimes had abs and other times, was just a big ball. Fans expressed confusion at this one, but alas, we are talking about Kanye here. From there, Kanye's protege Travis Scott dropped an incredible Bruce Wayne and Batman get-up that had fans extremely impressed, even if the Batsuit was brown instead of black.

When it comes to female artists, there were some truly wonderful costumes, starting with Cardi B who dressed up as Medusa. Meanwhile, Flo Milli went as Left Eye from TLC, and Beyonce got dressed up as a skeleton alongside her stylist. Rico Nasty also delivered as she went as the Joker, which is always a classic around this time of year. From there, we got to see Saweetie as Mystique, all while Danileigh stunned as Rihanna.

The looks didn't stop there as there were also some amazing costumes from the likes of Tyga, Offset, The Weekend, Reginae Carter, Tory Lanez, Pappoose, Remy Ma, Snoop Dogg, and Tina Lawson. Some of the characters included here were the Tiger King A.K.A. Joe Exotic, Ginger Spice, The Mask, Eazy E, and a vintage Batman from Snoop. Of course, no one can forget Lil Nas X who stunned fans as he dressed up as Nicki Minaj.

Check out all of these great costumes below and let us know which ones were your favorites.