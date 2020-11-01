The Weeknd is one of the biggest names in music right now as his albums and singles sell hundreds of thousands of units. Coming off of his latest album After Hours, there is no denying that The Weeknd is a man at the top of his game and he continues to be a highly-sought-after feature for artists that need a big hook.

As one can imagine, The Weeknd was big on Halloween this year as he got attend Kendall Jenner's big party. This time around, Abel decided to dress up as Eddie Murphy's character in The Nutty Professor, Sherman Klump. As you can see in the photo below, The Weeknd knocked this costume out of the park as he nailed the outfit, all while wearing a fat suit that made him seem like he was really in the movie.

In more clips posted to Instagram, The Weeknd was living his best life in the costume, as many other partygoers were impressed with what appeared to be the best costume of the entire night. As we pointed out in our Halloween recap, there were plenty of great costumes throughout the weekend, but it's clear The Weeknd's may have just taken the cake.

