If you've been doing any scrolling on your social media timelines today, then you have probably figured out that it's Halloween. Practically every single celebrity has been showing off their Halloween costume and as you would expect from a bunch of rich people, these costumes have been both elaborate and accurate. The Kardashian clan has certainly been amongst the busiest families in terms of Halloween, as Kim, Kanye, North West, and even Kylie Jenner have shown off their Halloween magic.

Now, Kendall Jenner is joining on the fun, as she took to her Instagram account with some racy shots of herself in a costume that mimics Pamela Anderson's character from the movie "Barb Wire," where she plays a secret agent. For this costume, Jenner donned a black outfit with a blond wig.

Jenner also took the opportunity to make a political statement as she urged her fans to go out and vote. On Tuesday, the United States will be voting on who will become the President for the next four years, and many are anxious about how it will turn out, given just how polarizing Donald Trump can be.

As for Jenner and her Halloween look, we're sure there will be plenty of other dope outfits hitting the timeline soon, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to share the latest and best costumes.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images